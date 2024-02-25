Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kancleris, Higgins lead Cal…

Kancleris, Higgins lead Cal State Bakersfield over UC Davis 75-56

The Associated Press

February 25, 2024, 12:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Modestas Kancleris and Kaleb Higgins scored 16 points apiece to lead Cal State Bakersfield over UC Davis 75-56 on Saturday night.

Kancleris added seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (11-17, 6-11 Big West Conference). Higgins made 5 of 12 shots but just 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Marvin McGhee made 4 of 8 shots from distance and scored 14.

Ty Johnson finished with 22 points to pace the Aggies (16-12, 11-6). Elijah Pepper added nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up