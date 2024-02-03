ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Kalakon’s 15 lead Western Illinois over Southeast Missouri State 76-55

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 7:41 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (AP) — JJ Kalakon’s 15 points helped Western Illinois defeat Southeast Missouri State 76-55 on Saturday night.

Kalakon had five rebounds for the Leathernecks (15-8, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Quinlan Bennett scored 15 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. Drew Cisse finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 13 rebounds and five assists.

Marqueas Bell led the Redhawks (7-16, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Southeast Missouri State also got 11 points from BJ Ward. In addition, Rob Martin had eight points and two steals.

These two teams both play Thursday. Western Illinois hosts Little Rock and Southeast Missouri State hosts Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

