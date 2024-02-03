Kalakon’s 15 lead Western Illinois over Southeast Missouri State 76-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (AP) — JJ Kalakon’s 15 points helped Western Illinois defeat Southeast Missouri State 76-55 on Saturday night.…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (AP) — JJ Kalakon’s 15 points helped Western Illinois defeat Southeast Missouri State 76-55 on Saturday night.

Kalakon had five rebounds for the Leathernecks (15-8, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Quinlan Bennett scored 15 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. Drew Cisse finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 13 rebounds and five assists.

Marqueas Bell led the Redhawks (7-16, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Southeast Missouri State also got 11 points from BJ Ward. In addition, Rob Martin had eight points and two steals.

These two teams both play Thursday. Western Illinois hosts Little Rock and Southeast Missouri State hosts Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

