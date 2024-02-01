Kalakon scores 25 as Western Illinois downs Lindenwood 79-71

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — JJ Kalakon had 25 points in Western Illinois’ 79-71 win against Lindenwood on Thursday night.…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — JJ Kalakon had 25 points in Western Illinois’ 79-71 win against Lindenwood on Thursday night.

Kalakon had five rebounds for the Leathernecks (14-8, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ryan Myers scored 21 points, going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Jesiah West was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (8-15, 2-8) were led in scoring by Keenon Cole, who finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Lindenwood also got 19 points from Darius Beane. Jaylon McDaniel also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.