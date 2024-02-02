Kalakon and Western Illinois host Southeast Missouri State

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-15, 2-7 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after JJ Kalakon scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 79-71 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Redhawks have gone 7-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Leathernecks are 7-2 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois ranks sixth in college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 4.8.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.7% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists for the Redhawks. Adam Larson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Ryan Myers is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Kalakon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

