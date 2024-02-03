Kalakon and Western Illinois host Southeast Missouri State

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-15, 2-7 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-15, 2-7 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -4; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after JJ Kalakon scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 79-71 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Redhawks are 7-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is sixth in the OVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.3.

The Leathernecks are 7-2 in conference play. Western Illinois is sixth in college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 4.8.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois’ 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Redhawks.

Ryan Myers is scoring 13.8 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.