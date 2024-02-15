Live Radio
Julien’s 14 help Louisiana-Lafayette down Old Dominion 68-60

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 10:02 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kobe Julien scored 14 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Old Dominion 68-60 on Thursday night.

Julien had eight rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Themus Fulks scored 13 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Hosana Kitenge had 12 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

Chaunce Jenkins led the way for the Monarchs (6-20, 2-12) with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Old Dominion also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Dani Pounds. Tyrone Williams also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

