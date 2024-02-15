Julien’s 14 help Louisiana-Lafayette down Old Dominion 68-60

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kobe Julien scored 14 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Old Dominion 68-60 on Thursday night. Julien had…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kobe Julien scored 14 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Old Dominion 68-60 on Thursday night.

Julien had eight rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Themus Fulks scored 13 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Hosana Kitenge had 12 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

Chaunce Jenkins led the way for the Monarchs (6-20, 2-12) with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Old Dominion also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Dani Pounds. Tyrone Williams also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

