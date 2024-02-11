Julien and Louisiana host Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (16-7, 7-4 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (16-7, 7-4 MAC) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -7; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Kobe Julien scored 28 points in Louisiana’s 78-69 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 9-2 at home. Louisiana ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.0 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 4.6.

The Falcons are 4-3 on the road. Bowling Green ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Louisiana averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green scores 6.0 more points per game (77.2) than Louisiana gives up to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien is averaging 18.5 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Marcus Hill is averaging 21.4 points for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

