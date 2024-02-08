Jossell’s 24 lead SFA past UT Rio Grande Valley 92-84 despite Elliott’s career-high 40

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Latrell Jossell had 24 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 92-84 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Latrell Jossell had 24 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 92-84 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Jossell also had seven assists and three steals for the Lumberjacks (14-9, 7-5 Western Athletic Conference). Kyle Hayman added 15 points while going 6 of 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and they also had seven rebounds and five assists. Nana Antwi-Boasiako had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Elijah Elliott led the Vaqueros (6-17, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with a career-high 40 points, shooting 13 of 23 from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line. Sherman Brashear added 18 points. The Vaqueros prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.