Jossell and SFA host UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-16, 2-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-9, 6-5 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-16, 2-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-9, 6-5 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Latrell Jossell scored 23 points in SFA’s 75-64 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The ‘Jacks have gone 7-4 in home games. SFA is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vaqueros are 2-9 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is seventh in the WAC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

SFA scores 77.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 79.3 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 73.0 points per game, 2.2 more than the 70.8 SFA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jossell is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for SFA.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Vaqueros. JJ Howard is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.