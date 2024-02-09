Jossell and SFA host UT Arlington

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-9, 7-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-12, 6-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-9, 7-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-12, 6-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Latrell Jossell scored 24 points in SFA’s 92-84 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Mavericks are 8-2 on their home court. UT Arlington ranks seventh in the WAC in team defense, allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The ‘Jacks have gone 7-5 against WAC opponents. SFA ranks sixth in the WAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 3.4.

UT Arlington is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% SFA allows to opponents. SFA averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game UT Arlington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaJuan Gordon is averaging 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Phillip Russell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Hall is averaging 10.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

