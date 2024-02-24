Joshua puts up 21, Alcorn State defeats Jackson State 87-73 in OT

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Byron Joshua’s 21 points helped Alcorn State defeat Jackson State 87-73 in overtime on Saturday night.…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Byron Joshua’s 21 points helped Alcorn State defeat Jackson State 87-73 in overtime on Saturday night.

Joshua added five rebounds for the Braves (10-17, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Kendall added 19 points while going 8 of 10 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 13 points.

The Tigers (12-15, 8-6) were led in scoring by Keionte Cornelius, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Jackson State also got 18 points and six rebounds from Ken Evans. In addition, Jordan O’Neal finished with 17 points and two steals.

Jackson State’s Treyon Johnson tied it at 65 with 18 seconds left in regulation, then Alcorn State scored eight of the first nine points in overtime to put it away.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

