Joseph, Southern Jaguars host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-17, 4-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-9, 7-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-17, 4-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-9, 7-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tai’Reon Joseph and the Southern Jaguars host Dailin Smith and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC action Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 8-0 at home. Southern is second in the SWAC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M allows 81.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.2 points per game.

Southern scores 74.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 81.9 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 69.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 71.1 Southern gives up to opponents.

The Jaguars and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 20.5 points and 1.6 steals. Brandon Davis is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Smith is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.