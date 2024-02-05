Joseph and the Southern Jaguars visit conference foe Jackson State

Southern Jaguars (12-9, 6-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (12-9, 6-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (8-13, 4-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Tai’Reon Joseph and the Southern Jaguars take on Ken Evans and the Jackson State Tigers on Monday.

The Tigers are 2-1 in home games. Jackson State has a 1-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars have gone 6-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern leads the SWAC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Joseph averaging 8.8.

Jackson State is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 74.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 77.8 Jackson State gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Jaguars meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Joseph is averaging 20.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

