Jones scores 26 as Long Beach State defeats Cal Poly 77-68

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jadon Jones had 26 points in Long Beach State’s 77-68 win against Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Jones added three steals for the Beach (15-9, 7-5 Big West Conference). Marcus Tsohonis scored 18 points and added six assists. Aboubacar Traore had 12 points and was 4-of-7 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jarred Hyder led the way for the Mustangs (4-21, 0-13) with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Quentin Jones added 19 points, six rebounds and two steals for Cal Poly. Kobe Sanders also had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. The loss is the 13th straight for the Mustangs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

