Jones scores 23, Memphis knocks off Temple 84-77

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Memphis beat Temple 84-77 on Thursday night.

Jones also had six steals for the Tigers (17-6, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 11.

The Owls (8-15, 1-9), who have lost eight in a row, were led by Jahlil White with 20 points and eight rebounds. Shane Dezonie added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Joran Riley totaled 13 points and nine rebounds.

Memphis took the lead with 12:10 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Quinerly led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-27 at the break. Memphis used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 53-35 with 16:43 left in the half before finishing off the win.

