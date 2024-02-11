Jones scores 23, leads Memphis over Tulane 90-78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Memphis beat Tulane 90-78 on Sunday.…

Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points and added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Tigers (18-6, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). JNae’Qwan Tomlin had 16 points.

Collin Holloway led the Green Wave (13-10, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Sion James added 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for Tulane. In addition, Tre’ Williams had 12 points.

Memphis took the lead with 17:13 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-29 at halftime, with Jones racking up 13 points. Memphis pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 25 points. They were outscored by Tulane in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Jones led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

