Jones scores 21 to help Weber State earn 58-53 victory over Sac State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 21 points to help Weber State defeat Sacramento State 58-53 on Saturday night.

Jones also added five assists and three steals for the Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points and Alex Tew scored eight.

Duncan Powell finished with 17 points for the Hornets (6-19, 2-10), who have lost eight in a row. Austin Patterson totaled 12 points and three steals. Jacob Holt scored 11 with seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

