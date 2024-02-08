Jones scores 20 in Weber State’s 84-72 victory over Portland State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 20 points as Weber State beat Portland State 84-72 on Thursday night. Jones…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 20 points as Weber State beat Portland State 84-72 on Thursday night.

Jones also contributed 15 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 Big Sky Conference). Dyson Koehler scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Blaise Threatt had 14 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

The Vikings (14-10, 5-6) were led in scoring by Isaiah Johnson, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kaelen Allen added 14 points and two steals for Portland State. In addition, Keshaun Saunders had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

