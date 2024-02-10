Jones leads Weber State against Sacramento State after 20-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-18, 2-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-18, 2-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Dillon Jones scored 20 points in Weber State’s 84-72 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Wildcats are 9-2 in home games. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 11.0.

The Hornets are 2-9 in conference games. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Weber State is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Weber State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 19.7 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Zee Hamoda is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hornets. Duncan Powell is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.