Jones leads Weber State against Northern Colorado after 26-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (13-9, 4-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Dillon Jones scored 26 points in Weber State’s 72-70 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears have gone 8-1 at home. Northern Colorado has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 4-5 in Big Sky play. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 12.6 assists per game led by Jones averaging 4.9.

Northern Colorado makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Weber State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 assists for the Bears. Saint Thomas is averaging 21.1 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Jones is averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 87.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

