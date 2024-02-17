Jones leads Weber State against Eastern Washington after 29-point game

Weber State Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (17-8, 11-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (17-8, 11-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dillon Jones scored 29 points in Weber State’s 70-69 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 9-0 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 1.4.

The Wildcats are 8-5 in Big Sky play. Weber State has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Washington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is scoring 14.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles.

Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

