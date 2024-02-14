Jones leads South Alabama against Texas State after 23-point game

Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-13, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Texas State Bobcats after Tyrell Jones scored 23 points in South Alabama’s 75-66 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Jaguars are 8-5 on their home court. South Alabama has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats have gone 4-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Alabama is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game South Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Howell is averaging seven points and 6.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jones is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Dylan Dawson is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.6 points. Jordan Mason is shooting 36.9% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.