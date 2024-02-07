Jones leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point game

Memphis Tigers (16-6, 5-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-14, 1-8 AAC) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes…

Memphis Tigers (16-6, 5-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-14, 1-8 AAC)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after David Jones scored 26 points in Memphis’ 65-63 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls are 4-5 on their home court. Temple is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 5-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 5-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Temple averages 70.6 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 75.1 Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Temple gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Temple.

Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Jones is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

