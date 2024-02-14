Jones leads Memphis against North Texas after 23-point performance

Memphis Tigers (18-6, 7-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-10, 6-5 AAC) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (18-6, 7-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-10, 6-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the North Texas Mean Green after David Jones scored 23 points in Memphis’ 90-78 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green have gone 9-2 in home games. North Texas has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 7-4 in AAC play. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

North Texas is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 18.1 points for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jones is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 21.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Jahvon Quinerly is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

