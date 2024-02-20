Jones leads Memphis against Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (17-8, 11-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-8, 7-6 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Charlotte 49ers (17-8, 11-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-8, 7-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Charlotte 49ers after David Jones scored 33 points in Memphis’ 106-79 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers are 10-2 in home games. Memphis is fourth in the AAC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 7.5.

The 49ers have gone 11-2 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Memphis scores 80.2 points, 15.4 more per game than the 64.8 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and 49ers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 22 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Lu’Cye Patterson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

49ers: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.