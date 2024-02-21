Jones leads Long Beach State against CSU Bakersfield after 22-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-16, 5-10 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (17-9, 9-5 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-16, 5-10 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (17-9, 9-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Jadon Jones scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 87-73 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach have gone 7-2 at home. Long Beach State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 5-10 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 5.8.

Long Beach State makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 steals. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Corey Stephenson is averaging 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

