Jones leads Austin Peay against Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-11, 12-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-14, 8-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Dezi Jones scored 30 points in Austin Peay’s 90-85 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 10-2 at home. Austin Peay is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 12-2 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Leland Walker with 4.3.

Austin Peay averages 72.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 76.4 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 11.2 more points per game (81.9) than Austin Peay allows to opponents (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Governors. Jones is averaging 19.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Isaiah Cozart is shooting 66.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

