Jones, Haney rally Austin Peay past Queens University 79-76

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dezi Jones finished with 27 points and Isaac Haney had a go-ahead three-point play late and scored 21 to help Austin Peay rally for a 79-76 victory over Queens University on Saturday.

Jones shot 10 for 20 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Governors (13-13, 6-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). He added two free throws with two seconds left for the final margin. Haney made 6 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed five boards. Sai Witt scored 18 on 8-for-11 shooting from the floor. He was 2 for 6 at the foul line.

The Royals (10-16, 4-7) were led by AJ McKee with 31 points. BJ McLaurin added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Bryce Cash scored 11.

