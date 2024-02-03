Live Radio
Jones’ game-winner leads Memphis past Wichita State, 65-63

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 3:38 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored the game-winning jump shot with three seconds left and racked up 26 total points to lead Memphis past Wichita State 65-63 on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Tigers (16-6, 5-4 American Athletic Conference). Malcolm Dandridge scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 10 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field.

Colby Rogers finished with 19 points and four assists for the Shockers (9-13, 1-8). Ronnie DeGray III added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Wichita State.

Jones scored 10 points in the first half and Memphis went into the break trailing 30-24. Jones scored 16 second-half points, including his game-winning shot.

Memphis never led until the final minute and trailed by 13 points midway through the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

