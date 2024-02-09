Jones, CSU Fullerton Titans to visit Higgins, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-12, 4-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-14, 4-8 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-12, 4-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-14, 4-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays CSU Fullerton in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Roadrunners are 7-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Titans have gone 4-7 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is third in the Big West allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 66.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 68.9 CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Grayson Carper is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 6.9 points. Dominic Brewton is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.