Jones, CSU Fullerton Titans to visit Higgins, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-12, 4-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-14, 4-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Kaleb Higgins and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners host Max Jones and the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Roadrunners are 7-3 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 4-7 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

CSU Bakersfield averages 68.3 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 67.9 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Higgins is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

