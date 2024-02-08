Jones, CSU Fullerton Titans square off against the UC Davis Aggies

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-11, 4-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-8, 9-2 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-11, 4-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-8, 9-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Pepper and the UC Davis Aggies host Max Jones and the CSU Fullerton Titans in Big West play.

The Aggies are 8-4 in home games. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Niko Rocak leads the Aggies with 5.3 boards.

The Titans are 4-6 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West scoring 26.9 points per game in the paint led by DJ Brewton averaging 6.0.

UC Davis averages 71.9 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 67.7 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is shooting 42.7% and averaging 21.0 points for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Grayson Carper is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 7.2 points. Dominic Brewton is averaging 14.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.