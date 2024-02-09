Jones and Weber State host Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (6-18, 2-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-18, 2-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Dillon Jones scored 20 points in Weber State’s 84-72 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Wildcats are 9-2 on their home court. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Dyson Koehler averaging 1.4.

The Hornets have gone 2-9 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State gives up 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Weber State is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Zee Hamoda is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 12.3 points. Duncan Powell is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

