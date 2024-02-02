Jones and Weber State host Northern Colorado

Weber State Wildcats (13-9, 4-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (13-9, 4-5 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Northern Colorado Bears after Dillon Jones scored 26 points in Weber State’s 72-70 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears have gone 8-1 in home games. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 8.1.

The Wildcats are 4-5 in conference play. Weber State is 2-5 in one-possession games.

Northern Colorado averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 19.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Jones is averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 87.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.