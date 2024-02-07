Jones and Washington State host Oregon State

Washington State Cougars (16-6, 7-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-11, 3-8 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (16-6, 7-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-11, 3-8 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Oregon State Beavers after Isaac Jones scored 20 points in Washington State’s 90-87 overtime win over the Washington Huskies.

The Beavers are 11-2 in home games. Oregon State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Oregon State makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Washington State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Beavers.

Myles Rice is averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

