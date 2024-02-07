Jones and the CSU Fullerton Titans take on conference foe UC Davis

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-11, 4-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-8, 9-2 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-11, 4-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-8, 9-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Max Jones and the CSU Fullerton Titans visit Elijah Pepper and the UC Davis Aggies in Big West action.

The Aggies are 8-4 in home games. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 4.3.

The Titans are 4-6 in conference games. CSU Fullerton has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UC Davis averages 71.9 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 67.7 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 21 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Jones is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.