Jones and Long Beach State host UC Davis

Long Beach State Beach (15-9, 7-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-9, 10-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the UC Davis Aggies after Jadon Jones scored 26 points in Long Beach State’s 77-68 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Aggies are 9-4 on their home court. UC Davis averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Beach are 7-5 in conference play. Long Beach State is third in the Big West scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.3.

UC Davis averages 71.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 76.1 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State scores 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than UC Davis gives up to opponents (67.4).

The Aggies and Beach meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is averaging 21.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Lassina Traore is averaging 11.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

