Jones and Long Beach State host CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-16, 5-10 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (17-9, 9-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -11; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Jadon Jones scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 87-73 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach are 7-2 on their home court. Long Beach State ranks second in the Big West in rebounding averaging 38.7 rebounds. Lassina Traore paces the Beach with 9.9 boards.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 6-15 against opponents over .500.

Long Beach State makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tsohonis is shooting 36.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

