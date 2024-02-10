Johnson’s 30 lead East Carolina over UTSA 84-73

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brandon Johnson’s 30 points led East Carolina past UTSA 84-73 on Saturday night. Johnson also had…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brandon Johnson’s 30 points led East Carolina past UTSA 84-73 on Saturday night.

Johnson also had nine rebounds for the Pirates (12-12, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). RJ Felton added 16 points while going 6 of 16 (3 for 10 from 3-point range), and they also had six rebounds. Ezra Ausar finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry finished with 14 points for the Roadrunners (8-16, 2-9). UTSA also got 12 points from PJ Carter. Adante’ Holiman also had 11 points and two steals.

East Carolina took the lead with 19:36 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 48-25 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 21 points. East Carolina was outscored by UTSA in the second half by 12 points, with Felton scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

Both teams next play Thursday. East Carolina hosts Wichita State and UTSAplays Charlotte on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.