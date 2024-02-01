Johnson, UAB knock off North Texas 82-79 in OT

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Efrem Johnson scored 18 points, five in the overtime, as UAB knocked off North Texas 82-79…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Efrem Johnson scored 18 points, five in the overtime, as UAB knocked off North Texas 82-79 on Wednesday.

The Blazers reached overtime when Eric Gaines dumped a pass in the lane to Yaxel Lendeborg for a dunk with 1.5 seconds left to tie the game at 72.

Johnson was 6 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Blazers (14-7, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Lendeborg scored 16 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Javian Davis shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Mean Green (12-8, 5-3) were led by Jason Edwards, who recorded 31 points and two steals. Aaron Scott added 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for North Texas. C.J. Noland also had 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

