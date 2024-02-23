Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 24, rallies…

Johnson scores 24, rallies UC Davis past Cal State Northridge 66-65

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 12:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 24 points and made two free throws with six seconds remaining to rally UC Davis to a 66-65 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Johnson, who hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to get the Aggies (16-11, 11-5 Big West Conference) within a point, added five assists and three steals. Leo DeBruhl had 14 points and Kane Milling scored 11.

Dionte Bostick finished with 23 points and two steals for the Matadors (17-11, 8-8). De’Sean Allen-Eikens totaled 21 points and four assists. Gianni Hunt pitched in with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up