Johnson scores 24, New Orleans routs Houston Christian 84-58

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson had 24 points in New Orleans’ 84-58 victory against Houston Christian on Monday night.

Johnson added five rebounds and three steals for the Privateers (8-15, 3-7 Southland Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points with six assists. Jamond Vincent pitched in with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Michael Imariagbe led the way for the Huskies (5-16, 3-7) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Marcus Greene scored 16.

