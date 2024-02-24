Johnson scores 18 in Tennessee Tech’s 75-67 victory against Eastern Illinois

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 75-67 on Saturday night.…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 18 points as Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 75-67 on Saturday night.

Johnson was 7 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Daniel Egbuniwe scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Kyle Layton was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Kyndall Davis finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for the Panthers (13-16, 7-9). Tiger Booker added 16 points, five assists and two steals for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Corey Sawyer Jr. finished with 13 points.

