Johnson scores 18, Bellarmine beats North Alabama 82-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson scored 18 points as Bellarmine beat North Alabama 82-70 on Saturday night.

Johnson shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Knights (8-21, 4-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Langdon Hatton added 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Bash Wieland had 15 points and was 4 of 5 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Will Soucie led the Lions (13-16, 7-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Josiah Fulcher added 15 points for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

