Johnson leads New Orleans against Texas A&M-Commerce after 24-point showing

New Orleans Privateers (8-15, 3-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-15, 2-8 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Jordan Johnson scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 84-58 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions are 6-5 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Privateers have gone 3-7 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Southland scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 6.3.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 71.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 79.7 New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 75.2 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.3 Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalen Williams is averaging 14.3 points for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Jamond Vincent is averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Privateers. Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.