Johnson leads New Orleans against Houston Christian after 23-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (5-15, 3-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-15, 2-7 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Jordan Johnson scored 23 points in New Orleans’ 82-80 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Privateers have gone 6-3 in home games. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland with 11.7 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 3-6 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

New Orleans averages 74.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 81.4 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 71.2 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 80.6 New Orleans gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Jay Alvarez is averaging 16.3 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.