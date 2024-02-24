Johnson and UC Davis host CSU Bakersfield

UC Davis Aggies (16-11, 11-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-17, 5-11 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (16-11, 11-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-17, 5-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Ty Johnson scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 66-65 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners have gone 8-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 11-5 in conference matchups. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Marsalis Roberson averaging 7.0.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 71.3 points per game, 1.4 more than the 69.9 CSU Bakersfield gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 7.9 points.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 20.4 points and two steals for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.