Johnson and the Southern Illinois Salukis take on conference foe Bradley

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-10, 11-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (20-9, 12-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-10, 11-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (20-9, 12-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -8; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays Bradley in MVC action Wednesday.

The Braves have gone 12-3 in home games. Bradley ranks seventh in the MVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malevy Leons averaging 4.6.

The Salukis have gone 11-7 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence Rupert averaging 4.4.

Bradley scores 74.8 points, 8.2 more per game than the 66.6 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Braves. Leons is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Rupert is averaging eight points and six rebounds for the Salukis. Xavier Johnson is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

