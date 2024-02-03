ELECTION 2024: Live South Carolina Democratic Primary Results | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Johnson and Southern Illinois take down UIC 74-71

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 5:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 29 points and Southern Illinois scored the last four points to beat UIC 74-71 on Saturday.

AJ Ferguson and Johnson each scored a pair of free throws inside the last 21 seconds to seal it. Johnson put up 21 points in the second half. Southern Illinois outscored UIC by seven points over the final half.

Johnson also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Salukis (15-8, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Ferguson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Rivera finished with 28 points for the Flames (8-15, 1-11), which has lost eight straight. Christian Jones added eight points for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

