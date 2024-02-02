Johnson and Southern Illinois host UIC

Southern Illinois Salukis (14-8, 6-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-14, 1-10 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Illinois Salukis (14-8, 6-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-14, 1-10 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits the UIC Flames after Xavier Johnson scored 28 points in Southern Illinois’ 76-75 overtime loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Flames have gone 4-6 in home games. UIC is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Salukis are 6-5 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks sixth in the MVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence Rupert averaging 4.7.

UIC scores 69.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 65.0 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 72.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 68.5 UIC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Jones is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Flames. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for UIC.

Johnson is averaging 23.2 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.